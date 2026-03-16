Thai Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 45 points or 3.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,410-point plateau and it's expected to open to the downside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continuing concerns over the war in the Middle East and the resulting surge in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow to the downside.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index tumbled 20.45 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 1,409.35 after trading between 1,404.45 and 1,420.26. Volume was 11.472 billion shares worth 60.444 billion baht. There were 354 decliners and 142 gainers, with 153 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info slumped 1.36 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 2.97 percent, Asset World surrendered 1.92 percent, Banpu rallied 1.67 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.59 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.53 percent, Bangkok Expressway plummeted 3.67 percent, B. Grimm plunged 3.39 percent, BTS Group was down 1.90 percent, CP All Public sank 1.59 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods skidded 1.05 percent, Energy Absolute cratered 2.22 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 2.14 percent, Krung Thai Card retreated 1.68 percent, PTT Oil & Retail weakened 1.77 percent, PTT crashed 2.14 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.38 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 2.79 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.35 percent, Siam Concrete stumbled 2.49 percent, Thai Oil dropped 2.53 percent, True Corporation contracted 1.48 percent, TTB Bank jumped 1.80 percent and Kasikornbank, PTT Global Chemical and Gulf were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but turned lower as the day progressed, slipping into the red and finishing at session lows.

The Dow dropped 119.43 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 46,558.47, while the NASDAQ tumbled 206.64 points or 0.93 percent to close at 22,105.36 and the S&P 500 sank 40.43 points or 0.61 percent to end at 6,632.19. For the week, the Dow plunged 2.0 percent, the S&P dropped 1.6 percent and the NASDAQ slumped 1.3 percent.

The pullback seen over the course of the session came as trading continued to be largely driven by reaction to crude oil prices.

Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plunging by as much as 3.9 percent after skyrocketing over the course of the two previous sessions.

Crude oil prices again showed a substantial move to the upside on Friday as uncertainty prevails about the timeline for ending the war. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $3.35 or 3.50 percent at $98.08 per barrel.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth unexpectedly slowed in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth slowed much more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025.