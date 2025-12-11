Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Idorsia36346343Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Amrize143013422
Top News
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Europas Börsengewinner 2025: Wo Anleger jetzt noch einsteigen können
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Nach Kursrally 2025: Kann die SoFi-Aktie ihren Höhenflug 2026 fortsetzen?
Intel-Aktie höher: EU-Strafe gegen Intel laut europäischem Gericht zu hoch
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.12.2025 03:01:07

Thai Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Constitution Day, the Thai stock market had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 15 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,270-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following the FOMC's rate decision and optimism over future moves. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the food, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index added 8.48 points or 0.67 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,269.87 after trading as low as 1,262.67. Volume was 4.340 billion shares worth 25.889 billion baht. There were 229 gainers and 209 decliners, with 217 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.64 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 1.89 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.91 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical improved 1.59 percent, Bangkok Expressway was down 0.92 percent, B. Grimm skyrocketed 7.30 percent, BTS Group gained 0.79 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.48 percent, Energy Absolute strengthened 1.53 percent, Gulf vaulted 1.24 percent, PTT Oil & Retail lost 0.76 percent, SCG Packaging rallied 1.33 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 1.39 percent, Thai Oil tanked 2.13 percent, True Corporation sank 0.89 percent, TTB Bank slumped 0.51 percent and Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Krung Thai Card, PTT Global Chemical, Asset World, Banpu, PTT, PTT Exploration and Production and CP All Public were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened flat and hugged the line before taking off late in the day.

The Dow jumped 497.46 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 48,057.75, while the NASDAQ added 77.67 points or 0.33 percent to close at 23,654.16 and the S&P 500 gained 46.17 points or 0.67 percent to end at 6,886.68.

The late-day strength on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, matching the rate cuts seen in September and October.

While a majority of Fed officials voted to cut rates by another quarter point, three cast dissenting votes for the first time since September 2019. The central bank's latest summary of economic projections also showed significant divisions about the outlook for rates.

Despite the mixed views, traders seem optimistic about the outlook for rates, potentially reflecting hopes for a move dovish regime under President Donald Trump's new Fed Chair choice.

Crude oil prices edged higher Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories decreased much more than expected. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.20 or 0.34 percent at $58.45 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.12.25 Die Anleger werden sich auf die Leitlinien der Fed konzentrieren
10.12.25 Anleger üben sich in Zurückhaltung
10.12.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
10.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der nächsten Hürde
09.12.25 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’446.76 19.45 BWCSGU
Short 13’722.80 13.68 S8QBLU
Short 14’229.49 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’921.48 10.12.2025 17:31:09
Long 12’383.46 19.74 SP2B8U
Long 12’086.72 13.61 SZEBLU
Long 11’585.18 8.95 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins wie erwartet um 25 Basispunkte

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:10 Trump: USA zu Treffen in Europa eingeladen
23:02 ROUNDUP: BVB enttäuscht bei Reus-Rückkehr: Nur 2:2 gegen Bodö/Glimt
23:02 Dortmund gibt Sieg aus der Hand: Nur 2:2 gegen Bodö/Glimt
22:42 US-Softwarekonzern Adobe gibt positiven Ausblick
22:38 KORREKTUR/Rentenlücke West zwischen Mann und Frau: 61 Prozent
22:25 GNW-News: Eine neue Auszeichnung im Guide MICHELIN Doha, zweite Ausgabe
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkung treibt Dow kräftig an
22:13 Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkung treibt Dow kräftig an
21:53 ROUNDUP: USA beschlagnahmen Tanker vor Küste Venezuelas
21:37 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj kündigt neues Treffen der Ukraine-Unterstützer an