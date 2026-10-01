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01.10.2026 03:32:16

Thai Stock Market Called Lower Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,560-point plateau and it's expected to see continued consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower as a rebound in crude oil prices may be tempered by an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index tumble 35.29 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 1,559.01 after trading between 1,556.75 and 1,599.87. Volume was 13.843 billion shares worth 121.003 billion baht. There were 465 decliners and 71 gainers, with 117 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher but slumped as the day progressed, finally ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 443.87 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 50,906.05, while the NASDAQ added 63.52 points or 0.24 percent to close at 26,861.06 and the S&P 500 sank 19.30 points or 0.25 percent to end at 7,651.54.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to a closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the U.S., which showed that consumer prices rose less than expected in August.

Traders may have felt the data reduced the chances the central bank will raise interest rates later this month. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the chances the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point have fallen to 34.9 percent from 50.9 percent on Tuesday.

But the markets continued to be weighed by bond prices, which saw the ten-year close higher for the seventh consecutive session to its highest closing level since May 2002.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of September.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday amid lingering uncertainty that the U.S. and Iran will reach a deal to end their prolonged conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.02 or 1.1 percent to $90.40 a barrel.

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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

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KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’457.84 19.32 STB4NU
Short 14’725.75 13.98 SY7BHU
Short 15’287.02 8.92 SNB3YU
SMI-Kurs: 13’830.34 30.09.2026 17:31:40
Long 13’294.90 19.46 S1BR8U
Long 12’996.45 13.77 SDFBZU
Long 12’446.78 8.98 S9AB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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