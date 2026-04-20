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20.04.2026 04:03:18

Thai Shares Tipped To Open Under Water Again

(RTTNews) - The Thai Stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is gloomy after the Strait of Hormuz was shut down again over the weekend. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday, but the Asian bourses are now expected to open under pressure on Monday.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the food, consumer, finance, resource, services and technology sectors.

For the day, the index sank 7.28 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 1,482.45 after trading between 1,472.58 and 1,489.14. Volume was 8.661 billion shares worth 56.999 billion baht. There were 264 decliners and 166 gainers, with 223 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info cratered 4.08 percent, while Thailand Airport slumped 0.90 percent, Asset World tumbled 1.77 percent, Banpu plummeted 5.26 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.30 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.54 percent, Bangkok Expressway soared 2.86 percent, BTS Group surrendered 2.80 percent, CP All Public shed 0.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.47 percent, Gulf declined 1.70 percent, Krung Thai Bank tanked 2.34 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.83 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.69 percent, Siam Concrete rallied 2.22 percent, True Corporation stumbled 2.08 percent, TTB Bank plunged 4.31 percent and Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Card, PTT Global Chemical, SCG Packaging, B. Grimm, Energy Absolute, PTT and Thai Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 868.71 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 49.447.43, while the NASDAQ rallied 365.78 points or 1.52 percent to end at 24,468.48 and the S&P 500 gained 84.78 points or 1.20 percent to close at 7,126.06.

For the week, the NASDAQ skyrocketed 6.8 percent, the S&P 500 soared 4.9 percent and the Dow spiked 3.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came following news that Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The news of the temporary reopening of the strait led to a nosedive by the price of crude oil, easing supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $11.17 or 10.58 percent at $84.11 per barrel.

The strength on Wall Street may also have reflected optimism about the strength of corporate earnings ahead of the quarterly results from several big-name companies this week.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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17.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
17.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’877.71 19.96 B94SVU
Short 14’159.92 13.87 B0PS9U
Short 14’698.11 8.84 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’426.72 17.04.2026 17:31:42
Long 12’816.26 19.96 SJYBLU
Long 12’531.42 13.94 S33BNU
Long 11’989.25 8.90 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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