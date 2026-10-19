Thai Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's market holiday, the Thai stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,575-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and heavy pressure on technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the consumer, industrial and technology sectors were countered by gains among the service, property and financial stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 2.87 points or 0.18 percent to finish at daily high of 1,573.01 after trading as low as 1,557.67. Volume was 9.204 billion shares worth 58.483 billion baht. There were 235 gainers and 197 decliners, with 197 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but trended lower throughout the session, finishing near daily lows.

The Dow dropped 175.29 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 52,002.41, while the NASDAQ plunged 572.97 points or 2.14 percent to close at 26,140.03 and the S&P 500 sank 84.62 points or 1.09 percent to end at 7,659.44. For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 4.5 percent and the S&P lost 2 percent.

A renewed sell-off among technology stocks weighed on the NASDAQ amid concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending. Computer hardware stocks again turned in some of the tech sector's worst performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index sinking 5.4 percent to a two-month closing low.

Adding to the negative sentiment, crude oil prices rallied again on Friday, surging above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery spiked $3.33 or 3.4 percent to $101.30 a barrel.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than expected in September, rising 0.7 percent following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.