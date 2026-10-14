Thai Shares May Tick Lower On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising crude oil and treasuries, and also ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses among the food, consumer, industrial and technology sectors.

For the day, the index slipped 5.91 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 1,571.74 after trading between 1,567.06 and 1,581.13. Volume was 8.056 billion shares worth 55.934 billion baht. There were 268 decliners and 169 gainers, with 203 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and largely hugged the line, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow dropped 180.45 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,670.10, while the NASDAQ sank 41.52 points or 0.15 percent to end at 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.79 points or 0.02 percent to close at 7,805.45.

Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price data later today.

The data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 78.4 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter-point rate hike.

The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders reacted to mixed earnings news from financial giants Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 2.9 basis points to 5.215 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to persistent tensions in the Middle East and supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $1.08 or 1.15 percent to $94.82 per barrel.