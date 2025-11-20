Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’078 0.2%  Bitcoin 72’816 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8054 0.7%  Öl 63.7 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422
Top News
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen Strategy weitet BTC-Reserven aus
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Suche...
eToro entdecken
20.11.2025 03:00:51

Thai Shares May Pick Up Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 20 points or 1.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,270-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with better-than-expected earnings news from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) expected to fuel the markets. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the consumer and technology stocks were offset by weakness from the food, resource and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index rose 2.13 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,272.17 after trading between 1,263.22 and 1,275.60. Volume was 6.254 billion shares worth 30.423 billion baht. There were 247 decliners and 202 gainers, with 207 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info slumped 0.95 percent, while Thailand Airport crashed 2.44 percent, Banpu contracted 0.91 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.64 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical improved 0.52 percent, Bangkok Expressway dipped 0.87 percent, B. Grimm added 0.66 percent, BTS Group tanked 2.26 percent, CP All Public slid 0.57 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.93 percent, Energy Absolute sank 0.70 percent, Gulf and SCG Packaging both retreated 1.20 percent, Kasikornbank shed 0.54 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 1.82 percent, PTT Oil & Retail lost 0.75 percent, PTT declined 0.82 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.47 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 1.02 percent, Siam Commercial Bank improved 0.78 percent, Siam Concrete stumbled 1.88 percent, Thai Oil rallied 2.05 percent, TTB Bank spiked 2.72 percent and Krung Thai Card, Asset World and True Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and hugged the line for most of the day before ending with modest gains.

The Dow added 47.03 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 46,138.77, while the NASDAQ jumped 131.38 points or 0.59 percent to end at 22,564.23 and the S&P 500 gained 24.84 points or 0.38 percent to close at 6,642.16.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the significant weakness of the past few sessions. The major averages slumped to their lowest closing levels in a month on Tuesday on lingering concerns about a potential AI bubble.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings news Nvidia after the close of Wednesday's trading.

Stocks continued to show a lack of direction after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting revealed officials had mixed views about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil tumbled on Wednesday, with various data points reinforcing oversupply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $1.22 or 2.01 percent at $59.52 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ KLA-Tencor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.11.25 Roche rettet den SMI
19.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.11.2025
19.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch
19.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückfall unter die 200-Tage-Linie
18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Alcon: Wachstum beschleunigt sich, aber Übernahmeplan wackelt
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’091.21 19.81 SFGBRU
Short 13’375.34 13.57 NTUBSU
Short 13’854.18 8.92 STAB1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’530.62 19.11.2025 17:30:04
Long 12’062.35 19.20 SZEBLU
Long 11’788.62 13.57 SQOB2U
Long 11’296.39 8.92 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Vormittag ins Plus

Top-Rankings

Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im dritten Quartal 2025 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:12 GNW-News: Quantexa gibt die allgemeine Verfügbarkeit von Quantexa Unify für Microsoft Fabric bekannt
22:59 Nvidia steigert Umsatz um über 60 Prozent
22:54 GNW-News: Exalate zum dritten Mal in Folge in den Main Software 50 Benelux gelistet
22:46 GNW-News: Quantexa als Kategorieführer in den Berichten "AML Transaction Monitoring" und "KYC Solutions" von Chartis Research 2025 ausgezeichnet
22:30 Selenskyj: Nur Trump kann Krieg beenden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
21:47 US-Militärdelegation führt Gespräche in Kiew
21:07 ROUNDUP: Neue Angriffe Israels auf Gaza - Tote
20:53 Bundesverkehrsminister kündigt weitere Entlastungen bei Flugpreisen an