Thai Shares May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 5 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the industrials, properties and resource stocks were countered by support from the financial, food and consumer sectors.

For the day, the index eased 0.71 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,571.72 after trading between 1,569.64 and 1,580.46. Volume was 10.199 billion shares worth 63.186 billion baht. There were 261 decliners and 174 gainers, with 220 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.