Thai Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast 2024

The Thai contact center application market grew by 8.4% and generated $17.8 million in 2017. The market is forecast to see a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2024.



This study is part of the research service on the Asia-Pacific contact center application market which covers 14 countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam) in the region. It covers 6 application segments: Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics.



The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2018 to 2024.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends

Revenue forecasts for solutions, applications, and technologies

Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centers)

Market size and market share by application and by country

Market Engineering measurements, such as market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of the forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration

Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus for major contact center application vendors: Alcatel-Lucent, Altigen, Altitude, Artsoft, Aspect Software, Avaya, Bridgetec, Callray, Cisco Systems, Convergys, eGain, Enghouse Interactive, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Genesys, Grandsys, Hanmec, Huawei, Infobird, Infotalk, Interact, Interactive Intelligence, Inticube, Jiaxun, MPC, NEC, Neocast, Nexus, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, Oki Electric, P&W Solutions, Parsec, Samsung (Seoul Commtech), SinoVoice, Spectra, Synway, Syswill, Talisma, Todentsu, Unify, Verint Systems, Voiceware, West Interactive, Zinglabs, and ZTE

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?

How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?

What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?

What is the current competitive landscape?

How is it expected to evolve in the future?

How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?

How will the market change over time?

Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?

Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?

What are some of the vertical-specific trends?

Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?

