Thai Bourse May Reverse Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 65 points or 4.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,480-point plateau although it may find renewed support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the food, consumer, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index dropped 14.20 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 1,479.71 after trading between 1,474.07 and 1,495.44. Volume was 12.226 billion shares worth 90.486 billion baht. There were 376 decliners and 132 gainers, with 154 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.03 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.44 percent, Asset World cratered 7.97 percent, Bangkok Bank surged 4.12 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 1.35 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 2.44 percent, B. Grimm tumbled 3.14 percent, BTS Group plummeted 7.46 percent, CP All Public plunged 4.13 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.38 percent, Energy Absolute crashed 4.82 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 3.05 percent, Krung Thai Card declined 1.47 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surrendered 2.04 percent, PTT slumped 1.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production contracted 2.14 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 2.70 percent, SCG Packaging stumbled 3.72 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.34 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 0.90 percent, TTB Bank jumped 1.77 percent and Kasikornbank, True Corporation, Banpu, Gulf and Thai Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.