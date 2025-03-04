Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie
04.03.2025

TGS: VESTING OF 2023 RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT AWARD

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
10.83 CHF -2.32%
Oslo, Norway (4 March 2025) – On 1 March 2025, 15,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) granted to Carel Hooijkaas on 1 March 2023, in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, as approved by the Board of Directors of TGS ASA, and TGS Remuneration Policy, approved by the shareholders of TGS ASA, vested.  Each vested RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock, with the shares to be issued from the Company’s treasury stock. The vested RSUs may be partially settled in cash using the fair market value of the shares as defined under the award agreement, to cover tax withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in connection with the vest.

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

