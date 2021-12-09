SMI 12’636 0.3%  SPI 16’125 0.2%  Dow 35’755 0.1%  DAX 15’719 0.2%  Euro 1.0428 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’245 0.3%  Gold 1’785 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’748 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9211 0.0%  Öl 75.9 -0.1% 
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
09.12.2021 09:19:00

TGS Share Repurchase

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
Oslo, Norway (09 December 2021) – On period from 02 December 2021 to 08 December 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 62,958 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 85.0906 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,289,261 shares, representing 1.098% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
2-Dec-2118,65784.39481,574,554
3-Dec-217,30184.9600620,293
6-Dec-2117,00084.72751,440,368
8-Dec-2120,00086.09591,721,918
    
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)1,211,303104.4442126,513,541
Accumulated under the buy-back program1,274,261103.4880131,870,674
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:   
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,289,261 own shares, corresponding to 1.098% of TGS' share capital.
    
Appendix:   
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


﻿

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

