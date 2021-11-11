TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (11 November 2021) – On period from 04 November 2021 to 10 November 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 23,681 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 87.5752 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,070,676 shares, representing 0.912% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 5-Nov-21 3,681 86.7245 319,233 8-Nov-21 10,000 88.3415 883,415 9-Nov-21 10,000 87.1221 871,221 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 1,031,995 107.4573 110,895,369 Accumulated under the buy-back program 1,055,676 107.0113 112,969,238 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,070,676 own shares, corresponding to 0.912% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

