TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
16.09.2021

TGS Share Repurchase

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
Oslo, Norway (16 September 2021) – On period from 09 September 2021 to 15 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 58,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 87.9596 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 1,016,095 own shares, representing 0.866% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
9-Sep-2120,00088.97411,779,482
10-Sep-2120,00087.16871,743,374
13-Sep-211,00086.480086,480
15-Sep-2117,00087.78351,492,320
    
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)892,995110.935599,064,858
Accumulated under the buy-back program950,995109.5342104,166,514
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:   
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,016,095 own shares, corresponding to 0.866% of TGS' share capital.
    
Appendix:   
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

