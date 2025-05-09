Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.05.2025 07:01:00

TGS Quarterly Dividend

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
OSLO, NORWAY (9 May 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.59 per share) in Q2 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.59 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 15 May 2025
  • Ex-date: 16 May 2025
  • Record date: 19 May 2025
  • Payment date: 2 June 2025
  • Date of approval: 8 May 2025           


About TGS 
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


