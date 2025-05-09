|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
09.05.2025 07:01:00
TGS Quarterly Dividend
OSLO, NORWAY (9 May 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.59 per share) in Q2 2025.
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
- Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.59 per share)
- Last trading day including right: 15 May 2025
- Ex-date: 16 May 2025
- Record date: 19 May 2025
- Payment date: 2 June 2025
- Date of approval: 8 May 2025
About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).
Nachrichten zu TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.