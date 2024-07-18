Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 680619 / ISIN: NO0003078800]
18.07.2024 07:05:00

TGS Quarterly Dividend

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
11.08 CHF -18.19%
OSLO, NORWAY (18 July 2024) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2024, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.51 per share) in Q3 2024.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.51 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 24 July 2024
  • Ex-date: 25 July 2024
  • Record date: 26 July 2024
  • Payment date: 8 August 2024
  • Date of approval: 17 July 2024          


Company summary     
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


