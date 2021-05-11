SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’125 -1.8%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0983 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’835 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’558 0.5%  Dollar 0.9028 0.1%  Öl 68.4 0.2% 
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS Aktie [Valor: 680619 / ISIN: NO0003078800]
11.05.2021 18:44:31

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS) - Annual General Meeting Held

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company AS
13.95 CHF -1.16%
OSLO, Norway (11 May 2021) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS was held on 11 May 2021. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
SVP Strategy
+47 90 94 36 73
investor@tgs.com

