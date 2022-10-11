Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 680619 / ISIN: NO0003078800]
11.10.2022 20:01:00

TGS – New Share Capital Registered

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
OSLO, Norway (11 October 2022) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement today regarding the issuance of consideration shares under the recommended voluntary exchange offer by TGS ASA to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 8,726,649 consideration shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of TGS ASA is thus NOK 31,231,859.50, divided on 124,927,438 shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 each.

Contact:
TGS: Sven Børre Larsen,
CFO Tel: +47 909 43 673
Email: investor@tgs.com

About TGS:
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


