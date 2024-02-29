Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie
29.02.2024 23:36:06

TGS: Mandatory Notification of Trades

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
11.08 CHF -18.19%
Oslo, Norway (29 February 2024) – In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee
Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees can purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions.  The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees in eligible jurisdictions (United States, United Kingdom and Canada) have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase.  The plan sets a maximum purchase of shares per employee per six-month period and ESPP dividends are reinvested in shares.

The following primary insiders received shares from the ESPP purchase on February 26, 2024, as participants in the ESPP.  The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the ESPP purchase. 

---- Kristian Johansen – 100 shares

---- Tana Pool – 100 shares

---- Josef Heim – 100 shares

---- Whitney Eaton – 100 shares

---- Duncan Bate – 100 shares

---- Linda Santiago – 121 shares

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

