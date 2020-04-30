+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
TGS Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("TGS" or "the Company") (NYSE: TGS, MERVAL: TGSU2) announced that today it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.tgs.com.ar as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from Carlos Almagro (calmagro@tgs.com.ar) or Leandro Perez Castaño (leandro_perez@tgs.com.ar) in TGS's Investor Relations Office at +(54-11) 4865-9050.

TGS is the leader in Argentina in the transportation of natural gas, transporting approximately 60% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a firm contracted capacity of 2.9 Bcf/d. It is one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, TGS' infrastructure investments in Vaca Muerta basin will allow to grow significantly in the provision of services to natural gas producers, positioning TGS as one of the main Midstreamers in Argentina. TGS shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.). The controlling company of TGS is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i) Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (member of the GIP group, led by the Sielecki family), WST S.A. (member of the Werthein Group) and PCT L.L.C. with the remaining 50%.

Contacts in Buenos Aires
Investor Relations
Leandro Perez Castaño, Finance & IR Manager
leandro_perez@tgs.com.ar
Carlos Almagro, Investor Relations
calmagro@tgs.com.ar
Tel: (54-11) 4865-9077

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgs-files-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301049814.html

SOURCE Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)

