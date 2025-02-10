Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie
10.02.2025

TGS Awarded Two 4D Streamer Contracts Offshore Norway

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
10.83 CHF -2.32%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

OSLO, Norway (10 February 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of two 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, one in the North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea. The 4D projects are scheduled to be acquired back-to-back and commence in June. The total duration of the two surveys is approximately 80 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are pleased to secure two new 4D streamer contracts. Now we have a total of six 4D streamer contracts scheduled for the 2025 summer season on the Norwegian continental shelf. The clients value our GeoStreamer technology combined with the Ramform acquisition platform, ensuring efficient delivery of high-quality data."

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com


About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


