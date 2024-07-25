TGS ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held

OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) – An Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") was held on 25 July 2024. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact: