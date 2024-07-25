Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’106 -0.8%  SPI 16’084 -0.8%  Dow 40’253 1.0%  DAX 18’299 -0.5%  Euro 0.9552 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’811 -1.0%  Gold 2’355 -1.8%  Bitcoin 57’036 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8797 -0.6%  Öl 82.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Julius Bär10248496Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528
Top News
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: TRATON präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: BASF legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 680619 / ISIN: NO0003078800]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2024 19:03:43

TGS ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held

finanzen.net zero TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
11.08 CHF -18.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) – An Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") was held on 25 July 2024. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com