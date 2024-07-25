|
25.07.2024 19:03:43
TGS ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASAShs
11.08 CHF -18.19%
OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) – An Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") was held on 25 July 2024. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.
The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.
For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
investor@tgs.com
