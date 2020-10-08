TGS – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

OSLO, NORWAY (8 October 2020) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net segment revenues for the third quarter of 2020 to be approximately USD 81 million.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated, "The market remained challenging during the third quarter with record low acquisition activity across the industry. As late sales of seismic historically have been a reliable indicator of the direction of the state of the industry it is somewhat encouraging to see a 10% sequential growth in late sales in the third quarter. While we may see early signs of a gradual improvement, we plan for a strong capital discipline, supporting dividend and strategic investments”.

