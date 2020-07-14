<
14.07.2020 07:27:00

TF Bank AB (publ): Interim Report January - June 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the second quarter, the humanitarian consequences of Covid-19 have become increasingly evident in Europe. At the same time, the economic effects of the virus outbreak are still difficult to overlook. We have therefore chosen a restrictive approach for the new lending within Consumer Lending over most of the quarter, which has strengthened the bank's capital and liquidity. The growth in the Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards segments has been strong during the quarter." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO 

January - June 2020 compared with January - June 2019           

  • The loan portfolio has increased by 8 % to SEK 7,047 million since year-end
  • Operating profit decreased by 17 % to SEK 113.6 million
  • Earnings per share decreased by 17 % to SEK 3.92
  • Cost/income ratio is unchanged at 37.8 % (37.8)
  • Total capital ratio has increased to 17.5 % (17.4) since year-end
  • Return on equity amounted to 25.2 % (34.3)
  • Adjusted return on equity amounted to 25.2 % (31.7)

April - June 2020 compared with April - June 2019           

  • The loan portfolio has increased by 1 % to SEK 7,047 million during the quarter
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 70.4 million (70.6)
  • Earnings per share decreased by 2 % to SEK 2.41
  • Cost/income ratio increased to 37.9 % (37.6)

Significant events, January - June 2020           

  • Two significant Nordic merchants have signed cooperation agreements during the second quarter. The volume from these partners will gradually increase in the coming quarters.
  • As a result of the uncertain macroeconomic situation an additional loan loss provision of SEK 30 million was made at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
  • TF Bank has completed mergers of the three wholly owned subsidiaries BB Bank ASA, Avarda AB and Avarda Oy.
  • The segment reporting has been expanded to three segments from the first quarter of 2020.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 July 2020 at 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-january---june-2020,c3153510

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3153510/1278758.pdf

Read the report

 

