TextMagic AS increases share capital for exercising options

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’679 -0.3%  SPI 15’571 -0.1%  Dow 44’737 1.0%  DAX 19’405 0.4%  Euro 0.9291 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’800 0.2%  Gold 2’625 0.0%  Bitcoin 83’929 1.5%  Dollar 0.8869 0.1%  Öl 73.2 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156Accelleron Industries116936091Kuros32581411
Top News
Steigende US-Staatsanleihenrenditen in Sicht
Strategisch sinnvoll: Darum sollten Rohstoffe in jedem Portfolio vorhanden sein
Zoom verdient deutlich mehr: Zoom-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab
Avolta-Aktie: Zehnjahresvertrag mit Manaus Airport in Brasilien
SIX: Robeco wird neuer ETF-Emittent an der Schweizer Börse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

TextMagic AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 115115653 / ISIN: EE3100073438]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.11.2024 07:00:00

TextMagic AS increases share capital for exercising options

TextMagic AS Registered Shs
3.49 EUR 0%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

The supervisory board of TextMagic AS decided to increase the company's share capital by €11,000, from €850,000 to €861,000, to enable the exercise of options. In the process, 110,000 new ordinary shares without nominal value will be issued. The final result of the issue will be determined after the end of the subscription period and will be published in a separate announcement.

The share capital increase and the issuance of new shares will be carried out in accordance with the option program of TextMagic AS approved by the shareholders on November 26, 2021. The exercise of options is carried out partially, in accordance with the fulfillment of the conditions of the option program and the passing of 3 years from the grant date.

In accordance with the shareholders' resolution of November 26, 2021, the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders to subscribe for the new shares are excluded. The new shares will be entitled to dividends from the date of registration of the share capital increase in the Commercial Register.

When exercising the options, the payment for the new shares will be made in monetary contributions. The subscription period for exercising of options will end on January 31, 2025. The management board of TextMagic AS is authorized to extend the subscription period or to cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the subscription period. The management board may exercise these rights within 15 days after the end of the subscription period.




Additional information:

Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
investor.textmagic.com 


Nachrichten zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

25.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Volatiles Marktgeschehen
25.11.24 Introducing Vertical Trader"s single-click order entry and advanced charting in TrendSpider
25.11.24 SMI wieder obenauf
25.11.24 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 18.89
Short 12’429.22 13.60 UBS07U
Short 12’875.49 8.93 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’678.59 25.11.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’202.95 19.33 S5TMYU
Long 10’921.50 13.21 SSQMQU
Long 10’500.50 9.00 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DHL-Aktie schwächer: Absturz von DHL-Frachtflugzeug kostet einen Menschen das Leben
UniCredit-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie verlieren: Commerzbank-Interessentin plant auch Übernahme in Italien - BPM-Aktie steigt
BYD startet nächste Runde im Wettstreit mit Tesla
Wasserstoff-Offensive: Diageo und DHL setzen auf Nikola
Pierer Mobility-Aktie zweistellig höher: Pierer weist Berichte über Mateschitz-Beteiligung an Pierer und KTM zurück
Weiterer Erholungsversuch: Dow geht nach Rekordfahrt fester aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei 225 zum Wochenstart letztlich fester
Varta-Aktie unter Druck: Varta-Gläubiger billigen Saniuerngspläne für Montana-Tech-Tochter
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE steigt am Nachmittag stark
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Montagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten