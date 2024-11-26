|
26.11.2024 07:00:00
TextMagic AS increases share capital for exercising options
The supervisory board of TextMagic AS decided to increase the company's share capital by €11,000, from €850,000 to €861,000, to enable the exercise of options. In the process, 110,000 new ordinary shares without nominal value will be issued. The final result of the issue will be determined after the end of the subscription period and will be published in a separate announcement.
The share capital increase and the issuance of new shares will be carried out in accordance with the option program of TextMagic AS approved by the shareholders on November 26, 2021. The exercise of options is carried out partially, in accordance with the fulfillment of the conditions of the option program and the passing of 3 years from the grant date.
In accordance with the shareholders' resolution of November 26, 2021, the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders to subscribe for the new shares are excluded. The new shares will be entitled to dividends from the date of registration of the share capital increase in the Commercial Register.
When exercising the options, the payment for the new shares will be made in monetary contributions. The subscription period for exercising of options will end on January 31, 2025. The management board of TextMagic AS is authorized to extend the subscription period or to cancel the shares that have not been subscribed for during the subscription period. The management board may exercise these rights within 15 days after the end of the subscription period.
Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
investor.textmagic.com
Nachrichten zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs
Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.
Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger in Asien unentschlossen
In Fernost schlagen die Märkte am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}