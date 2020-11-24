SMI 10’443 -0.2%  SPI 12’935 -0.2%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’269 1.1%  Euro 1.0828 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’507 1.3%  Gold 1’809 -1.6%  Bitcoin 17’527 4.4%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 46.7 1.9% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
24.11.2020 14:45:00

TEXEL signs an agreement with Arizona State University to move new battery technology towards commercialization in the US

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery technology development company, TEXEL Energy Storage (TEXEL), and Arizona State University (ASU) have signed a cooperation agreement with the purpose to bring a new battery technology towards commercialization in the United States. The new battery technology that is originally developed by Savannah River National laboratory (SRNL), is potentially much more cost effective than Lithium-Ion batteries in large scale and is 100% circular.

Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), one of US Department of Energy's (DOE) seventeen national laboratories, and the laboratory behind the development of the Hydrogen Bomb, also considered as one of the world's leading research labs on hydrogen related technologies, has developed a new battery technology, based on thermochemical Metal Hydrides. In 2018, SRNL and TEXEL signed an exclusive agreement with the aim to move the technology towards commercialization.

"The new battery technology is a huge step forward towards a fossil free future, both regarding cost effectiveness and the fact that the technology is 100% Circular. This will all be confirmed in a new report that will be released within a few weeks" said Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL Energy Storage

Arizona State University (ASU) and TEXEL has now signed an agreement where ASU will analyze the TEXEL technology, and evaluate the technology's competitiveness to other energy storage technologies, like lithium-ion batteries, in different market applications in the US, like solar+storage peaker plants, microgrids, critical public infrastructure, and commercial and residential buildings.

"We are proud to announce the collaboration with Arizona State University as adding their independent expertise and experience is an important part and a step forward to evaluate the TEXEL technology. The ambition is to move the technology closer to the US market to create future cooperation and commercial agreements with the US energy companies" said Lars Jacobsson, CEO of TEXEL Energy Storage

An economically viable and circular energy storage technology is needed to be able to create the change in future energy production and distribution, to be able to reach the future goals and legislations in states like California. The company's intention is to manufacture the technology in the United States.

"The technical innovation enables utilization of renewable energy and storage in new ways, and this allows development of new business models that will accelerate the global transition to a no-carbon, lower cost, and more resilient economy. We are pleased to work with TEXEL on both the innovation and the vision of a greener future" said Nathan Johnson, Associate Professor at Arizona State University and Director of the Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS).

For more information, contact:
Daniel Wilke Head of PR at TEXEL
Email: daniel@txles.com 
Tel: +46 736 329 827

Nathan Johnson at Arizona State University
Email: nathanjohnson@asu.edu 
Tel: +1 480 727 5271

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy-storage/r/texel-signs-an-agreement-with-arizona-state-university-to-move-new-battery-technology-towards-commer,c3242766

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy-storage/i/texel,c2853427

texel

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy-storage/i/energy-storage-device-container1,c2853425

ENERGY STORAGE DEVICE CONTAINER1

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy-storage/i/texel-energy-storage-1,c2853424

TEXEL-Energy-Storage 1

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texel-signs-an-agreement-with-arizona-state-university-to-move-new-battery-technology-towards-commercialization-in-the-us-301179758.html

SOURCE TEXEL Energy Storage

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.64
2.02 %
LafargeHolcim 47.81
1.85 %
CieFinRichemont 77.80
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.10
1.50 %
Swiss Re 84.82
1.34 %
Alcon 56.70
-1.73 %
Geberit 545.20
-1.91 %
SGS 2’605.00
-2.07 %
Lonza Grp 550.20
-3.47 %
Sika 226.20
-3.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
12:30
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
10:29
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
09:25
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Xofluza zur Grippe-Prophylaxe - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gewinnt
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Am heimischen Markt halten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit