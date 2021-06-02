Texas Trees Foundation Presents the First Urban Forest Master Plan to the City of Dallas for Next Steps

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) is presenting the completed Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP) to the City of Dallas at a press conference on June 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road, Dallas, TX 75212.

As the need for strategic management of the tree canopy and urban forest in Dallas came to the forefront, the collaborative work began between the Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Dallas to create the first plan of this type with funding provided by the Lyda Hill Philanthropies® and Oncor.

In presenting the UFMP to Dallas City Council members Omar Narvaez and Chad West, Dr. Bobby Lyle, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Texas Trees Foundation, encouraged them and the entire City Council to pass the resolution to adopt the UFMP at the next City Council meeting on June 9, 2021.

"This collaborative effort represents a major step forward for our City. It emphasizes the strategic importance of our urban forest and provides guidance for our community as the City of Dallas sets the standards and takes the lead in urban forestry management in North Texas," said Dr. Lyle. "The Plan offers a framework within which further dialogue and engagement will lead to action steps to implement the recommendations necessary to maximize the value of our urban forest."

This long-term strategic document specifically addresses urban challenges such as rapid development.

"Texas Trees Foundation previously published the State of the Dallas Urban Forest (2015), two Urban Tree Canopy Assessments (2015 & 2019), and the Urban Heat Island Management Study (2017)," said Janette Monear, President and CEO of the Texas Trees Foundation. "We are dedicated to a future in Dallas that includes tree management. I join my voice with Dr. Lyle, Lyda Hill, and our entire Board of Trustees in asking the Dallas City Council to consider the adoption of this important plan that includes 14 core recommendations."

When properly managed, trees provide a variety of important benefits to communities including water-quality improvement, stormwater mitigation, erosion control, heat reduction, air-quality improvement, health and wellness benefits, wildlife habitat, and jobs. Trees add to the vibrancy and overall quality of life whether they exist in residential, recreation or business districts.

For more information about the press conference on June 3 at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, please contact Joshua Wilbanks at 214-263-7235 or email joshua@texastrees.org.

Related Files

UFMP Briefing Note.pdf

Media Advisory_TTF UFMP.pdf

Related Images

dallas-urban-forest-master-plan.png

Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan 2021

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-trees-foundation-presents-the-first-urban-forest-master-plan-to-the-city-of-dallas-for-next-steps-301303478.html

SOURCE Texas Trees Foundation