SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
13.03.2021 19:15:00

Texas Trees Foundation and Atmos Energy Celebrate 100 Newly Planted Trees

DALLAS, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Atmos Energy to safely plant a total of 100, 30-gallon trees in Oak Cliff Founders Park and Harry Stone Park to combat Dallas' urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe and green outdoor spaces for North Texas residents.

Both organizations will come together on March 17 for a public tree dedication at Oak Cliff Founders Park at 9 a.m. and Harry Stone Park at 11 a.m. to celebrate the newly revitalized outdoor spaces.

"This partnership is another illustration of our commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we call home," said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. "We are proud to partner with Texas Trees Foundation to enhance our neighborhood parks and trails, and we remind everyone to dial 8-1-1 before starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. Calling 811 is free, it's safe and it's required by law."

Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Heat Island Management Study found that Dallas is heating up faster than every city in the country except for Phoenix.

Heat-related deaths in the United States account for more deaths annually than all other natural disasters combined, and tree plantings in the hottest areas with high-density residential was found to reduce deaths by more than 20 percent.

"The Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside Atmos Energy to combat Dallas' urban heat island through the expansion of our public green spaces," said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. "The 100 newly planted trees will preserve Dallas' urban forest and provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.

Volunteers recruited by the City of Dallas planted 13 different types of trees at both parks including American Elm, Bur Oak, Carolina cherry laurel, Lacebark Elm, Chinese Pistache, Chinquapin Oak, Roughleaf Dogwood, Eve's Necklace, Mexican Sycamore, Mexican White Oak, Pecan, Possumhaw Holly, and Vitex.

To learn more about the tree dedication events, please contact Joshua Wilbanks at 682-305-0417.108 or email joshua@texastrees.org.

Related Images

oak-cliff-founders-park-planting.png
Oak Cliff Founders Park Planting

Related Links

Texas Trees Foundation Website

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-trees-foundation-and-atmos-energy-celebrate-100-newly-planted-trees-301246784.html

SOURCE Texas Trees Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
12.03.21 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
12.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Mögliche Verluste aus Greensill-Fonds beunruhigen Anleger
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik
Relief vereinbart Privatplatzierung von 41,5 Millionen Aktien - Aktie klettert hoch
Armee von "Teslanaires": Tesla-Aktienentwicklung 2020 bringt Flut von Millionären hervor
Neuer Rekord: Bitcoin erklimmt erstmals 60'000 Dollar-Marke
KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
T-Mobile US will für 60 Milliarden Dollar Aktien zurückkaufen - Aktie leichter
Lonza stellt Produktionsanlage für Impfstoffkandidaten Adcovid bereit - Aktie schwächer
Zuletzt schwächelnde Tech-Werte: Wieso sich ein Einstieg jetzt lohnen könnte
KW 10: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit