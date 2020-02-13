Texas State Optical, Inc. Board Introduces TSO Management Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Doctors of Texas State Optical are pleased to announce the announcement of TSO Management Services, Inc. Effective January 1, 2020, TSO Management Services will serve as the new primary licensing branch of the TSO, Inc. brand.

TSO Management Services, Inc., as developed by the TSO board of directors, is a management services organization. TSO Management Services will be responsible for providing offices with human resources functions and administration, inventory management, sales, operations training, billing, collections, claims reconciliation and posting payments under the Texas State Optical brand.

By providing this comprehensive service, the optometrist owner can concentrate their energy on taking care of patients. TSO Management Services will not be involved in the clinical aspects of the practice. TSO Management Services will hire employees, provide ongoing training, and operate the practice using standard operating procedures.

TSO Board member and past Chairman Dr. Benny Peña said, "TSO Management Services will alleviate apprehension for new practice owners. Good optometrists always benefit from a strong business manager, and many newer grads want work-life balance. As a current TSO shareholder, I am interested in opening additional locations knowing that a lot of the business operations are being taken care of."

Currently, TSO, Inc. has plans to open ten new TSO Management Services licensed offices during the 2020 fiscal year, and expand to an additional ten throughout 2021.

"TSO Management Services is a fantastic way to encourage young optometrists into business ownership. The new licensing program allows young graduates to confidently run their clinic and allow the optical and HR aspects to be managed by the TMS model. The management services model allows for optometrists to focus on providing excellent eye care and promoting themselves in their community. This licensing program also enables young optometrists a better work-life balance. Many have young families and seek to spend time with them. Having the confidence that their office is professionally managed provides great peace of mind," said TSO President John D. Marvin.

TSO's Board of Directors and Officers continue to oversee the long-term strategic plan for TSO and TSO Management Services, enabling the Doctors of TSO to pursue their vision to become Texan's first choice in eye care.

About TSO

Texas State Optical, founded in 1936, operates today as a member-owned cooperative consisting of more than 120 locations across Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. While independent, the Doctors of TSO collectively uphold the TSO brand and commitment to caring for the eyes of Texas.

At TSO.com, you can easily find a doctor, request an appointment with your local office, or consider a career in the optometry industry. Visit tso.com for more information.

