Texas residents; New Short Term Major Medical Plans Available Through United Security Health and Casualty

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (United Security) has been approved to offer its Short Term Major Medical (STMM) plan in the state of Texas. Cory Rasmussen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing shared, "United Security continues to expand our corporate footprint by entering into new states, as well as launch new insurance products in the states we currently serve. Partnering with independent agents that span across the great state of Texas, United Security's team of insurance professionals are customer driven and stand ready to assist residents with their short term health insurance needs. Especially in these uncertain times, STMM insurance is so important for the millions of Texans who have recently lost their job. With over 45 years of experience, United Security is a trusted insurance provider our insureds can count on."

United Security's STMM plan is ideal for those in search of a temporary, affordable solution to health insurance, such as:



individuals who have recently lost their job and their job-based health insurance;

individuals and families in between group or individual major medical coverage or waiting for the next Open Enrollment Period;

those who cannot afford the high cost of a COBRA plan;

those priced out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health insurance market;

young adults who are no longer covered by their parent's plan.

United Security's STMM Plan Highlights:

Eligible to anyone up to 65 years old, including dependent children ages 2-26 years old.

Visit any doctor or any hospital, including access to the PHCS PPO Network.

Covers prescription drugs, home health care, laboratory services, and more.

Preventative and wellness services provided after the policy has been active for 60 days.

Coverage available up to a 364-day plan.

Lifetime maximum benefits up to $1 million with deductibles between $500 and $10,000 .

For more information about United Security's STMM plan, please contact your independent insurance agent. Consumers can also visit the United Security's website, http://www.USHandC.com or call 800-875-4422. Independent insurance agents that would like more information about United Security should contact the company's marketing department at Marketing@USHandC.com, or call 800-875-4422, ext.6108.

Short Term Major Medical (STMM) insurance plan is issued by United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company. This product and its features may not be available in all states. Certain limitations and exclusions may apply, please refer to the policy for complete details.

About United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (United Security): United Security is a regional insurer that has been in business since 1973, licensed to sell products in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. United Security specializes in providing individuals and families a variety of products and plan choices to meet their individual needs. United Security's primary focus has been, and continues to be, providing quality products and excellent service to our policyholders. United Security's product portfolio includes: Short Term Major Medical, Dental Plus Vision and Hearing, Cancer, Critical Illness, Accident Hospital Indemnity, Disability Income, Fixed Indemnity and Personal Auto products. United Security is headquartered in Bedford Park at 6640 S. Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL, 800-875-4422 or 708-475-6100, http://www.USHandC.com.

