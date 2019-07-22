22.07.2019 15:40:00

Texas Foodies TV, Produced by The Time Group, Acquaints Viewers with the "Father of Southwestern Cuisine," Dean Fearing

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Foodies TV, a TG Network streaming TV show sponsored by Best of Guide, was able to catch up with iconic Dallas chef, Dean Fearing. Texas Foodies TV Host, Nancy Jay, and Mr. Fearing take a stroll down memory lane as Mr. Fearing shares with viewers his role in reshaping the Dallas restaurant industry during the 1980's. Viewers will hear how he served at The Mansion for 20 years before receiving the opportunity to open his own restaurant, Fearing's Restaurant in The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Through the years, Mr. Fearing has perfected a menu, with an exquisite southwestern flair, unique to all the delicacies Texas has to offer including gulf coast fish and wild game. Click to Watch Episode

"Growing up in Kentucky, enjoying the delicious food prepared by both my grandmothers, I knew being a chef was what I wanted to do," commented The Father of Southwest Cuisine,Dean Fearing. "Having the opportunity to revolutionize dining during the 1980's from cafes and diners to white table gourmet meals was extraordinary. The dining experience has come so far during my time in the industry." 

In addition to being a James Beard and Culinary Institute of America award winner, Mr. Fearing has written three books including his most recent release, The Texas Food Bible. Guests who enjoy the flavors created  and used in Fearing's Restaurant can now purchase, for use at home, his specialty line that includes a dressing, a soup and sauces. Click to View Photos

"When viewers choose to watch Texas Foodies TV, they are getting an up close and personal look at the top chefs in Texas," stated Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group and Creator of Texas Foodies TV. "Hearing the stories and passion behind these national award winning chefs offers our viewers a new perspective."                                                                                                              

Texas Foodies TV is streamed on all social media platforms including digital publications, created by The Time Group, which will be distributed digitally to over 450,000 foodies. If you would like to have your restaurant or upcoming event showcased on Texas Foodies TV, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or via email at margaret@thetimegroup.net or contact Tammany Stern at 214-727-6325 or at tammanystern@bestofguide.com.

Media Contact:  Margaret McKoin
Margaret@thetimegroup.net
Telephone: 817-403-0866

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-foodies-tv-produced-by-the-time-group-acquaints-viewers-with-the-father-of-southwestern-cuisine-dean-fearing-300888574.html

SOURCE Texas Foodies TV

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Woche der Notenbank
11:23
Börsengiganten öffnen ihre Bücher
10:11
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
09:15
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX fester -- Wall Street startet um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Kryptobulle hält einen Kursrückgang als positives Signal für den Bitcoin
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Elon Musk ist überzeugt: Ein Tesla kann als Wertanlage bezeichnet werden
Warum sich die Talfahrt des Britischen Pfund im August noch deutlich verschlimmern könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX fester -- Wall Street startet um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street beginnt den Montag kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB