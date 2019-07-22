Texas Foodies TV, Produced by The Time Group, Acquaints Viewers with the "Father of Southwestern Cuisine," Dean Fearing

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Foodies TV, a TG Network streaming TV show sponsored by Best of Guide, was able to catch up with iconic Dallas chef, Dean Fearing. Texas Foodies TV Host, Nancy Jay, and Mr. Fearing take a stroll down memory lane as Mr. Fearing shares with viewers his role in reshaping the Dallas restaurant industry during the 1980's. Viewers will hear how he served at The Mansion for 20 years before receiving the opportunity to open his own restaurant, Fearing's Restaurant in The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Through the years, Mr. Fearing has perfected a menu, with an exquisite southwestern flair, unique to all the delicacies Texas has to offer including gulf coast fish and wild game. Click to Watch Episode

"Growing up in Kentucky, enjoying the delicious food prepared by both my grandmothers, I knew being a chef was what I wanted to do," commented The Father of Southwest Cuisine,Dean Fearing. "Having the opportunity to revolutionize dining during the 1980's from cafes and diners to white table gourmet meals was extraordinary. The dining experience has come so far during my time in the industry."

In addition to being a James Beard and Culinary Institute of America award winner, Mr. Fearing has written three books including his most recent release, The Texas Food Bible. Guests who enjoy the flavors created and used in Fearing's Restaurant can now purchase, for use at home, his specialty line that includes a dressing, a soup and sauces. Click to View Photos

"When viewers choose to watch Texas Foodies TV, they are getting an up close and personal look at the top chefs in Texas," stated Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group and Creator of Texas Foodies TV. "Hearing the stories and passion behind these national award winning chefs offers our viewers a new perspective."

