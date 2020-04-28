Texas Farm Bureau Insurance providing more than $20 million to auto insurance policyholders amid pandemic

WACO, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor its commitment to keeping Texas strong, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance (TFBI) is refunding more than $20 million to its auto policyholders.

Auto policyholders will be credited/refunded 15% of their auto insurance premiums for two months with those credits and payments beginning May 15th.

TFBI Executive Vice President Mike Gerik said, "Texas' streets have been quieter than usual as everyone joins forces to do the important work of flattening the curve. With fewer drivers on the road resulting in fewer accidents, we are pleased to be able to make this premium refund to our policyholders."

Policyholders will not need to take any action in order to receive their credit/refund. Depending on their payment schedule, policyholders will either receive a credit on their future billing statement, or for policyholders who have paid their policies in full, a refund check will be mailed.

