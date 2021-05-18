Texas Children's Pediatrics Elsa G. Brieno, MD is network's newest location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP), the nation's largest pediatric primary care network, today announced its 12th location in Austin, Texas and the surrounding areas. Texas Children's Pediatrics Elsa G. Brieno, MD – located at 8101 Cameron Rd., Ste. 207 – joins the growing network of over 60 locations offering high-quality, accessible and personalized pediatric care to Texas families.

Dr. Elsa Brieno, along with her experienced and compassionate team, take pride in the personalized pediatric care they provide. For 20 years, she has tirelessly served the East Austin community, bringing quality medical care in a family friendly atmosphere. Dr. Brieno is dedicated to keeping each child she sees healthy and happy from birth to adulthood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Elsa Brieno and her outstanding team to our TCP family in the Austin area," Dan Gollins, president of Texas Children's Pediatrics and Texas Children's Urgent Care, said. "Our pediatricians are partners with parents in their child's health and we are committed to collaborating with them to provide the best care possible. We are grateful to our patient families for continuously placing trust in our providers, particularly during these challenging times amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

TCP locations provide full-service pediatric care for children of all ages including, among other offerings, prenatal counseling; newborn and infant care; well and sick child visits; immunizations; and hearing and vision screenings; as well as camp, school and sports physicals.

In addition to TCP Elsa G. Brieno, MD, the pediatric network has 10 other convenient locations serving the Austin community:

TCP Austin Pediatrics at 5625 Eiger Road, Ste. 225

TCP Pediatric Partners of Austin at 3410 Far West Blvd., Ste. 130

at 3410 Far West Blvd., Ste. 130 TCP Longhorn Pediatrics at 2911 Medical Arts Street, Ste. 20

TCP Dawson and Ramirez at 1111 W. 34 th Street, Ste. 102

Street, Ste. 102 TCP JoAnne Wise Edoka, MD at 2911 Medical Arts Square, Ste. 7

TCP Lone Star Pediatrics at 12120 Ranch Road 620 North

TCP Round Rock Pediatrics at 1050 Meadows Drive, Ste. 307

TCP Capital Pediatric Group Central at 1100 West 39½ Street

TCP Capital Pediatric Group North at 4100 Duval Rd., Bldg. 4, Ste. 100

TCP Westbank Pediatrics at 4207 James Casey Blvd., Ste. 111

Texas Children's first health care location in Austin, Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate, opened in March 2018. Texas Children's Urgent Care provides quality, efficient and affordable pediatric-focused care after hours and on weekends. Additionally, Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin opened in October 2018 bringing the hospital's own subspecialty pediatric care to the Austin community. This helped increase access for children and families in need of allergy and immunology, cardiology, clinical nutrition, diabetes and endocrinology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and pulmonology, among other subspecialties.

In order to ensure continued access to high-quality pediatric and women's care for one of the nation's fastest growing cities, on May 14, 2021, Texas Children's broke ground on its new hospital for children and women in Austin. Last month, Texas Children's was excited to reveal images of the project, offering the public a first look at this innovative, state-of-the-art facility. Set to open in Q1 2024, this $485 million project will bring a top tier children and women's hospital to the city.

For more information about Texas Children's Pediatrics in Austin, visit www.texaschildrenspediatricsaustin.org.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for Pediatric Research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

