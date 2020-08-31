31.08.2020 04:08:00

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute physicians participate in clinical trial for 4D imaging technology for complex heart procedures

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center are among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate a new intra-cardiac echocardiography catheter. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe, in preparation for conducting in-human trials at St. David's Medical Center in Central Texas next year. 

What distinguishes this catheter—the NuVision™ ICE Catheter—from previous versions is 4D imaging, which is designed to better guide complex cardiac procedures, improve outcomes and reduce procedure times, all of which are beneficial to the patient. 

"As ablation technologies continue to evolve, and procedures become increasingly complex, there is a growing need for advanced intracardiac imaging beyond the capabilities of 3D imaging," Dr. Natale said. "4D imaging provides a high-resolution view of the heart structure during a complex intervention to lessen the likelihood of complications during ablation procedures. We are committed to providing leading-edge treatment to our patients, and we look forward to bringing this important advancement to St. David's Medical Center."

This catheter offers all of the imaging capabilities of previous imaging platforms with the added spatial benefits of real-time intracardiac 3D guidance, giving physicians an advanced view of the heart in motion during complex structural heart surgeries, appendage closures and cardiac ablation procedures. This enhanced visualization allows physicians to better assess complex cardiac structures with the potential to improve patient outcomes while reducing procedure times and fluoroscopy (X-ray) exposure. It also gives physicians better control of the image generation by allowing them to guide the catheter throughout the procedure.

"Through the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center, we are committed to advancing the level of care for patients with cardiac conditions," Dr. Al-Ahmad said. "Having the ability to view direct images of a procedure in real time allows us to more safely and effectively treat patients."

4D imaging also allows doctors to perform structural heart procedures under conscious sedation, which is associated with a lower risk of complications for patients.

