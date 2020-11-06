SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2020 00:08:00

Texas-based Provost Umphrey Among Nation's Best Law Firms for 13th Year

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP has earned a place in the 2021 Best Law Firms guide by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, marking the 13th year in a row the firm has received such recognition.

Provost Umphrey earned top rankings in the Beaumont metro area for representing plaintiffs in mass torts and class actions, personal injury and product liability litigation. The Nashville office earned recognition for labor and employment litigation. To learn about the firm's top practice rankings, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/provost-umphrey-law-firm-l-l-p/overview/15784.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on extensive evaluations by clients and attorneys in the same practice areas, as well as peer and editorial review of the information provided by law firms.

To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer in the 2021 Best Lawyers in America guide, which compiles its list through surveys from attorneys nationwide. Fourteen Provost Umphrey attorneys earned placement in this year's guide. Two received "Lawyer of the Year" honors, given to attorneys who received the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Equity Partner James E. Payne earned this distinction for his work in product liability litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, and Attorney J. Keith Hyde earned this distinction for his work in mass torts and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional recognition for his work in personal injury and product liability litigation. 

Nine firm attorneys also earned Texas Super Lawyers honors. Firm Equity Partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. has been recognized for his work representing plaintiffs injured by consumer products. Equity Partners Edward D. Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, D'Juana Parks, and James E. Payne made the annual listing for their representation of plaintiffs involved in various personal injury cases. Firm attorneys Darren L. Brown, Matthew C. Matheny, and David P. Wilson were also honored for their plaintiffs' personal injury work, with Attorney J. Keith Hyde earning recognition for his environmental litigation practice.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those in need. Our attorneys fight for clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:   
Sophia Reza   
800-559-4534   
sophia@androvett.com  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-provost-umphrey-among-nations-best-law-firms-for-13th-year-301167603.html

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.40
3.12 %
Geberit 565.60
2.54 %
CS Group 9.54
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 933.40
2.01 %
Lonza Grp 622.20
1.87 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
-0.03 %
Swisscom 477.60
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-0.68 %
Novartis 76.51
-0.70 %
Nestle 107.16
-1.20 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
05.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
05.11.20
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
05.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie -28%: Relief Therapeutics ernennt J. Paul Waymack zum Berater
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
Roche-, Novartis-, Lonza-Aktien & Co.: Pharmawerte ziehen klar an
US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
US-Wahl im Fokus: US-Dollar stark gefragt - Euro, Pfund, Yen unter Druck
US-Präsidentschaftswahl noch ohne Ergebnis - Wohl keine Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Kongress

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Beim deutschen Leitindex ging es nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es kräftig nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit