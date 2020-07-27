+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
27.07.2020 18:36:00

Texas Bankruptcy Law Firm Forshey Prostok Welcomes Deirdre Carey Brown

HOUSTON and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forshey Prostok L.L.P. is proud to announce the addition of Deirdre Carey Brown, pllc, as a Partner in the firm's Houston office.

Board Certified in Business Bankruptcy by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Brown has 20 years of bankruptcy and restructuring experience. Her work includes representing both Chapter 11 debtors, official committees, creditors, and equity, in a variety of industries, with particular focus in the construction and energy markets.

To learn more about Ms. Brown, visit: https://forsheyprostok.com/attorneys/deirdre-carey-brown-pllc/

"Deirdre is a great fit for our growing team of bankruptcy and restructuring professionals," said managing partner Jeff Prostok. "Particularly as we face growing demand in the energy sector, Deirdre's experience in both Houston and Louisiana will serve our clients well."

Mr. Prostok notes that, with the addition of Ms. Brown, Forshey Prostok now has eight partners who each have more than 15 years of business bankruptcy experience.

"We pride ourselves in offering the skill and sophistication of a large firm, but without the conflicts and expensive overhead," he said. "I don't know of many firms in Texas, big or small, with the business bankruptcy firepower our firm offers."

Ms. Brown, who relocated to Houston from New Orleans 15 years ago, said the firm's ability to support complex cases sealed the deal.

"I was impressed by the quality of Forshey Prostok's lawyers, and I'm looking forward to helping grow the firm's base in Houston," she said. "The bankruptcy judges in Houston have excelled in handling the complex case docket while being proactive and accommodating in dealing with issues from COVID-19. We will surely see an increase in complex cases filing in Houston in the coming months."

Ms. Brown has been recognized for her work in business bankruptcy by Texas Super Lawyers (2016 to 2019) and Houstonia Magazine (2013-2015 and 2018) and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. She earned her J.D. from Tulane Law School and her B.A. from Michigan State University. Ms. Brown is also certified in mediation.

About Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Forshey Prostok L.L.P. provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth and Dallas. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit https://forsheyprostok.com/.

Contact:
Amy Hunt
1-214-801-8116
amy.hunt@muselegalpr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-bankruptcy-law-firm-forshey-prostok-welcomes-deirdre-carey-brown-301100348.html

SOURCE Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
09:08
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
08:20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück
Abhör-Affäre: Volkswagen sucht Maulwurf - VW-Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte konnte am Montag Gewinne erzielen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle trat. Die Anleger an der Wall Street greifen zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB