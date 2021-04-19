 Texas Anti-aging and Functional Medicine Practice adds Wade Huey, MD, and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C to its growing team | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’201 -0.6%  SPI 14’392 0.0%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’438 -0.1%  Euro 1.0995 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’033 0.0%  Gold 1’778 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’963 0.2%  Dollar 0.9139 -0.7%  Öl 66.8 0.1% 

19.04.2021 14:50:00

Texas Anti-aging and Functional Medicine Practice adds Wade Huey, MD, and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C to its growing team

FLINT, Mich., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTime Health Center, a functional medicine practice in Tyler, Texas, and a Forum Health Network Provider welcomes Wade Huey, MD and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C to its expanding team of functional and integrative medicine providers.

Dr. Wade Huey

The husband and wife team brings extensive experience in men's and women's personalized health evaluations and treatments with a focus on hormones, sexual health, anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Wade Huey earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health and Science Center at San Antonio Medical School and specializes in preventive medicine, hormone imbalances, and treats symptoms of disease and aging with the use of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) and functional medicine.

Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C is a certified Physician Assistant and completed her training at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and her Master's Degree in Nutrition at Bridgeport University. She comes with expertise in nutrition, homeopathy, BHRT, functional medicine and developing treatment plans to fit a patient's unique needs and lifestyle.

They both completed fellowship training with the Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Together their focus is to ensure every patient receives personalized medical care to reach their individual health goals.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Wade Huey and Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA join the team at LifeTime Health Center," said Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President. "Their expertise, passion, and knowledge of functional medicine will greatly contribute to the practice's mission of preventing disease and maintaining ideal health."

LifeTime Health Center offers a broad range of services including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, men's and women's wellness exams, weight loss programs, and aesthetic services such as Botox and dermal fillers.

"The addition of the Hueys to our team will allow us to help even more patients and continue providing the highest level of care possible," said Rene McCarty, PA, LifeTime Health Center provider.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

To learn more, visit our practice location page.

Rebecca Crowley-Huey, PA-C

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-anti-aging-and-functional-medicine-practice-adds-wade-huey-md-and-rebecca-crowley-huey-pa-c-to-its-growing-team-301270690.html

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:32 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller mit 45% Barriere und 11.50%-13.00% Coupon p.a.
09:05 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
08:21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
06:03 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie tief im Minus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Nach Coinbase-Börsengang: Unternehmen vor grossen Herausforderungen - Erwartungen zu hoch?
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
SMI gibt ab -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit