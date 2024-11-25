Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie [Valor: 758744 / ISIN: US8816242098]
26.11.2024 00:00:00

Teva to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, and Eric Hughes, Teva’s Executive Vice President of Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The presentation will begin at 8:20 A.M. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations.

An archived version of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global pharmaceutical leader, harnessing our generics expertise and stepping up innovation to continue the momentum behind the discovery, delivery, and expanded development of modern medicine. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its ~37,000 employees across 58 markets to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines to help improve health outcomes of millions of patients every day. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document and the presentation at the conference may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to sustain and focus our portfolio of generics medicines; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general including the impact of global economic conditions and other macroeconomic developments and the governmental and societal responses thereto; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

IR Contacts Chris Stevo+1 (339) 213-3999
  Yael Ashman+972 (3) 914 8262
  Sanjeev Sharma+1 (973) 658 2700 
PR Contacts Kelley Dougherty

Eden Klein		+1 (973) 832-2810

+972 (3) 906 2645

  • Alle Nachrichten