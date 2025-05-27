Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2025 22:30:00

Teva to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in June

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
13.09 CHF -11.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that members of its executive management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences in June as follows:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Chris Fox, EVP U.S. Commercial and Dr. Eric Hughes, EVP Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer
    Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:20 am ET
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Richard Francis, President & CEO
    Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 8:00 am ET

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations.

An archived version of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global pharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. If patients have a need, we’re already working to address it. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document and the presentation at the conference may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to sustain and focus our portfolio of generics medicines; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general including the impact of global economic conditions and other macroeconomic developments and the governmental and societal responses thereto; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.


