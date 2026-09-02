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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie 758744 / US8816242098

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02.09.2026 13:33:08

Teva Pharma Reports Positive Topline Results From Ongoing Phase 2a Study Of TEV 408

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
30.33 CHF 2.97%
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(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) announced positive topline results from an ongoing Phase 2a study of TEV 408, an investigational anti-interleukin-15 monoclonal antibody, in adults with celiac disease. The study met primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful prevention of gluten-induced intestinal damage versus placebo at week 8.

Additional analyses from the ongoing Phase 2a study are underway. The company plans to present further data from the study at a future scientific meeting.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 2.96 percent to $37.27.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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