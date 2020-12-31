SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0836 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’892 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25’732 1.3%  Dollar 0.8811 -0.1%  Öl 51.5 0.3% 
31.12.2020 07:55:00

Tetragon Financial Group Limited November 2020 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for November 2020. Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

November 2020 Factsheet

About Tetragon:
Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon: 

Press Inquiries:





Yuko Thomas

Prosek Partners


Investor Relations

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com


ir@tetragoninv.com




United States

United Kingdom


Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon

Zara Thornton


+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234

+44 (0) 20 8323 0476

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-november-2020-monthly-factsheet-301199356.html

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited

