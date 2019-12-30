TET Comes Early for FE CREDIT Cardholders, with a Bouquet of Incredible Offers from FE CREDIT

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To commence TET celebrations early, VP Bank Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT), one of Vietnam's largest Credit card issuers has announced the launch of three exciting card promotions.

15X Oi Plus Points: Oi Plus is the only Rewards program, that incentivises everyday spends like groceries, mobile recharge etc. 1 point= 1 VND , to ensure no confusion among cardholders. For this festive season, cardholders can get not 10X but 15X points on all spends.

Rewarding Utility payments: FE Mobile app provides cardholders the convenience of paying all the utility bills not just once but on a recurring basis. This festive season, all recurring payment enrolments will get a double dip benefit – Oi plus points and Cashback.

2 clicks to get cash with a 5% discount: For any urgent cash needs during this season, cardholders can request cash with just 2 clicks and get a code which can be used to withdraw cash at bank branches and VN Post outlets. For all such transactions, customers will also receive a whopping 5% cashback.

Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "As the market leader, FE CREDIT believes in making life Fast and Enriching for its valued cardholders."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE Credit continued, "These distinctly structured promotions are other examples of our key focus, which is to provide relevant benefits and value to our core segment of category entrants."

Ms. Winnie Wong, Country Manager Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, Mastercard said, "This festive season, FE CREDIT MasterCard® card members can enjoy togetherness and peace of mind when paying online with Mastercard ® SecureCode™, which provides an additional layer of online protection."

About FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in the unsecured consumer loans and credit card market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, credit cards and insurance. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 8,500 partners across 12,000 Point of Sale (POS) outlets nationwide.

