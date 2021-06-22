TESTD Announces Agreement With Paradise Healthcare To Manage COVID Testing In The Bahamas

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TESTD Inc., a blockchain-based company that produces electronic medical records software, has announced that TESTD is now providing management software to Paradise Healthcare, an on-premises healthcare provider in the Bahamas. The new software allows guests at the resort Paradise serves to comply with Bahamian government health and safety regulations without missing a beat of their vacations.

With TESTD software, guests can self-schedule COVID tests and appear for tests at one of the many testing stations Paradise Healthcare staffs at the resort. The quick test satisfies the government's mandate without impacting a guest's enjoyment of the resort's amenities. Plus, they can travel home knowing they are safe when vacation's over.

"We are delighted to work with TESTD, because our patients are," said Dr Theodore Turnquest, Medical Director, Paradise Healthcare. "TESTD has greatly improved our check-in and wait times for COVID testing and has improved customer satisfaction."

"Paradise Healthcare has made testing seamless for guests, and we're thrilled they've trusted us with this important assignment," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO of TESTD. "No one wants to spend their vacations standing in line at the clinic, especially not in a place as beautiful as the Bahamas where there's so much to do -- even if all you are doing is relaxing in the sand."

Staying safe

To ensure tourists have a safe holiday, the Bahamian government requires proof of a negative PCR test prior to arrival for all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated guests over the age of 11, and a rapid antigen test on Day 5 of a longer stay.

In order to help resort guests with their required Day 5 tests, Paradise Healthcare has five stations around the resort for testing. Guests can use a smartphone to schedule a test and check-in quickly when they arrive for an appointment. They can also schedule dependents at the same time. A quick scan of an individual's appointment record allows the technician to pair that individual to a test kit for processing. Paperwork and hand-entry of data are eliminated, removing bottlenecks and opportunities for errors.

Thanks to the TESTD system, the resort's healthcare provider is performing as many as one thousand tests a day.

The TESTD flexible, secure platform

TESTD's platform has been deployed at nursing homes, hotels, and high-volume drive up testing sites where speed, accuracy, security, and confidentiality are required

TESTD encrypts all data using blockchain technology and is compliant with HIPAA guidelines in the U.S. as well as international standards for data security and privacy. Blockchain sets TESTD's process in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where information is delivered to a central authority and security has been debated.

"Testing and vaccination verification are both important tools to get our society re-opened," said Andrews. "TESTD is happy to be there for Paradise Healthcare, its dedicated employees, and guests at the resort."

