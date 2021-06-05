Test Preparation Market in India to witness $ 7.22 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

|
05.06.2021 16:55:00
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market is poised to grow by USD 7.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report on the test preparation market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses.
The test preparation market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies an increase in the number of startups as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The test preparation market covers the following areas:
Test Preparation Market Sizing
Test Preparation Market Forecast
Test Preparation Market Analysis
Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70515
Companies Mentioned
- Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
- Bansal Classes Kota
- CL Educate Ltd.
- FIITJEE Ltd.
- Kaplan Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market - Global K-19 testing and assessment market is segmented by product (curriculum-based testing, and non-curriculum-based testing), method (blended method, online method, and traditional method), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market - Global higher education testing and assessment market is segmented by product (academic and non-academic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- University exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High school exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other exams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K 12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Learning Method
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
- Bansal Classes Kota
- CL Educate Ltd.
- FIITJEE Ltd.
- Kaplan Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/test-preparation-market
Report: www.technavio.com/report/test-preparation-marketin-india-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-preparation-market-in-india-to-witness--7-22-billion-growth-during-2021-2025--technavio-301306064.html
SOURCE Technavio
Inside
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Heimatmarkt zog am Freitag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zu und konnte vorübergehend erstmals über die 15.700-Punkte-Marke klettern. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Zuwächse. In Fernost konnten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Tendenz einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}