Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’188 0.1%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9135 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’025 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’761 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7680 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: TotalEnergies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Wie ASML NVIDIAs KI-Boom antreibt
Ausblick: voestalpine vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.02.2026 23:44:18

Tesla Vice President Raj Jegannathan Departs After 13 Years

Tesla
321.26 CHF 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla announced the departure of Raj Jegannathan, a 13-year veteran of the electric vehicle manufacturer. Jegannathan most recently served as the Vice President of Information Technology, AI Infrastructure, Business Applications, and Information Security.

In a LinkedIn post, Jegannathan described his time at Tesla as "one of continuous evolution," but did not provide details about his next steps or the reasons for his exit. Last year, Jegannathan took on an expanded role leading Tesla's sales team after the dismissal of Troy Jones, the company's former North America sales chief.

The leadership change comes as Tesla navigates a critical phase. The company reported a 3% drop in revenue for 2025, the first annual decline in its history, and faces mounting pressure to reinvigorate electric vehicle demand. Tesla is also under scrutiny to deliver on long-standing promises around fully autonomous driving systems and vehicles capable of operating without a human driver.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Jegannathan elaborate further on his departure.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?