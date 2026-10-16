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Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

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16.10.2026 23:43:14

Tesla Showcases Roadster With SpaceX-Developed Thrusters In Dramatic Aerial Demonstration

Tesla
295.50 CHF -0.25%
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(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) has showcased its redesigned Roadster performing aerial stunts using rocket-inspired cold-gas thrusters developed with help from SpaceX engineers, offering a new look at the long-delayed electric sports car ahead of its expected 2028 production.

During the October 15 demonstration near Waco, Texas, the two-seat Roadster drove up a curved ramp, briefly remained upside down using a suction system and launched into the air before landing on its wheels. It also performed a jump over several Tesla vehicles.

Tesla showed footage indicating the Roadster accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in 0.81 seconds, though the performance has not been independently verified.

The company has not confirmed whether the thrusters and flying capabilities demonstrated by the prototype will appear on the production vehicle.

Final specifications, pricing and delivery details also remain unclear. The next-generation Roadster was originally unveiled in 2017 but has faced repeated production delays.

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3187 17.09.2027 160549113
Long 12.0026 17.06.2027 157879841
Long 300.0654 18.12.2026 155495684
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Short 7.3187 18.12.2026 155497509
Short 12.0026 18.12.2026 151821551
Short 300.0654 18.12.2026 154312948
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Long 7.3187 6.54 160110625
Long 9.6795 2.78 161756923
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.5232 9.12 158402988
Short 9.377 4.81 160966272
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Long 5 -59.91 131592446
Long 10 -43.06 142938789
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Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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