03.10.2025 15:05:14
Tesla Launches Cybertruck Sales In UAE, Qatar And Saudi Arabia
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has launched sales of its Cybertruck in the Middle East, according to a post on X on Friday by the US-based luxury EV maker. The post said, "Cybertruck now available in the Middle East. Configure and place your order in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia."
The move will open up new international markets for Tesla while it faces intensifying competition and slowing demand in its core markets in the US and China. Tesla will continue to face strong competition in these regions also from China's BYD and Zeekr, as well as US rival Lucid.
Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia will be among the first markets outside North America to start selling the Cybertruck.
