Tesla Introduces Three-Row Model YL In China At $47,000 Starting Price

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) has unveiled the Model YL, an expanded six-seat version of its best-selling SUV, in China, priced from 339,000 yuan about $47,000.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September, underscoring the company's push to capture more family-oriented buyers in a highly competitive market.

The Model YL is larger than the standard Model Y Long Range AWD, stretching roughly seven inches longer and an inch taller, with a 120-inch wheelbase. The redesign provides up to 2,539 liters of cargo space, along with second-row electric armrests. Despite the increase in size, the vehicle maintains an estimated 751 km of range on China's CLTC cycle, supported by a bigger battery.

Priced about $3,600 higher than the Long Range AWD, the Model YL remains significantly cheaper than Tesla's Model X but faces pressure from rivals. Domestic EV makers such as Onvo offer six-seater SUVs for nearly $8,000 less, intensifying price competition in China.

Tesla has not yet confirmed plans to bring the YL to the U.S., though analysts suggest that a price near $51,000 could make it an appealing family option and potentially cannibalize demand for the Model X.

For now, the launch highlights Tesla's strategy to adapt its lineup for China, where it competes against established players like BYD and Xiaomi amid challenging sales conditions.