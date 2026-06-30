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Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

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30.06.2026 23:57:05

Tesla Crashes Into California Café, Killing 79-Year-Old Pedestrian

Tesla
334.98 CHF 8.74%
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(RTTNews) - A tragic accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Simi Valley, California, where a 79-year-old woman lost her life after a Tesla car crashed into the outdoor seating area of an Urbane Cafe located at a Target shopping center.

This incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tierra Rejada Road and Madera Road, when the white Tesla veered off the road while navigating through the parking lot.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the 64-year-old driver was making a right turn when she lost control of the vehicle. The Tesla mounted a curb, hit the woman as she walked on the sidewalk by the restaurant, and then barreled into the café's outdoor dining area, causing damage to tables, chairs, planters, and glass before finally stopping.

Authorities reported that the victim, who lived in Agoura Hills, was trapped under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a Thousand Oaks resident, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Los Robles Hospital for treatment. One of the younger passengers in the car also had minor injuries and was hospitalized, while the other children were released to family members.

Investigators noted that, at this time, there's no evidence suggesting that drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, and it does not appear to have been deliberate.

Authorities are looking into whether speed, driver error, or a potential mechanical failure might have contributed to the accident. The investigation is still underway, and police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to reach out.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4351 18.12.2026 153636614
Long 12.3918 19.03.2027 155495690
Long 334.5775 18.09.2026 151640387
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Short 7.1187 18.12.2026 155497511
Short 12.3918 18.12.2026 151821551
Short 167.3074 18.09.2026 154312946
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.3128 9.60 157799643
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.5603 8.03 156467257
Short 10.4555 2.81 157049108
Short 13.9423 0.43 157536570
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -64.74 131592446
Long 10 -49.92 142938789
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

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Short 15’061.79 13.81 SD2BJU
Short 15’651.84 8.78 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’193.92 30.06.2026 17:30:29
Long 13’574.48 19.22 S6BJTU
Long 13’264.94 13.61 SPB9EU
Long 12’717.27 8.95 S6DBXU
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Tesla 334.99 8.74% Tesla

Tesla am 30.06.2026

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