Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9263 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’982 -2.4%  Bitcoin 91’174 0.0%  Dollar 0.7954 -0.1%  Öl 65.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: HSBC öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: UnitedHealth stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Experten zuversichtlich: So stehen die Chancen für eine Jahresendrally an den Börsen
Aktienrückkaufprogramme erfreuen sich grosser Beliebtheit: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Musk könnte ohne neue Aktien Chefetage verlassen - Trump äussert sich wieder positiv über Musk
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 21:49:10

Tesla Chair Warns Musk May Exit If $1 Tln Pay Deal Is Rejected

Tesla
363.40 CHF 3.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) Board Chair Robyn Denholm cautioned shareholders that CEO Elon Musk could step away from the company if his proposed $1 trillion performance-based compensation plan is voted down at Tesla's November 6 annual meeting.

In a letter to investors, Denholm emphasized that Musk's leadership is "critical" to Tesla's future and warned that without sufficient incentives, the company risks losing his "time, talent, and vision." The package includes 12 tranches of stock options tied to milestones such as an $8.5 trillion market capitalization and advancements in autonomous driving and robotics.

Denholm defended the plan as essential to align Musk's interests with shareholders and to secure his long-term commitment, urging investors to also re-elect three veteran directors who have worked closely with him.

The appeal follows mounting opposition from influential proxy advisers Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, both recommending shareholders vote against the deal, citing concerns about board independence and excessive compensation.

Tesla's board has faced years of scrutiny over its close ties to Musk. A Delaware court previously voided his 2018 pay package, ruling it had been improperly negotiated. The latest proposal, the largest in corporate history, is intended to retain Musk as Tesla pursues growth in AI and autonomous technology.

Monday, TSLA closed at $452.42, up 4.31%, and currently trades after hours at $452.31, down 0.02% on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
23.10.25 Tesla Verkaufen DZ BANK
23.10.25 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.10.25 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.25 Tesla Sell UBS AG
23.10.25 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

20:00 Logo WHS 0DTE- & 1DTE-Optionen handeln - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 18:00 Uhr
11:26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Eine Woche voller Weichenstellungen
09:27 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG nach Zahlen im Fokus
08:53 SMI beendet Verlustserie
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
23.10.25 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
23.10.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (51.5%) auf Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, QUALCOMM Inc
23.10.25 US-Banken in einem neuen Zinsumfeld
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’029.75 19.26 UBSIIU
Short 13’290.71 13.71 3OUBSU
Short 13’800.07 8.82 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’519.19 27.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’973.60 19.41 SRKBVU
Long 11’674.32 13.28 S7MBDU
Long 11’212.35 8.98 B3TS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 363.40 3.71% Tesla

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Experten zuversichtlich: So stehen die Chancen für eine Jahresendrally an den Börsen
Novartis-Aktie im Minus, Avidity Biosciences-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Novartis übernimmt Avidity Biosciences
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
Bitcoin im Fokus: Bleibt der "Uptober" dieses Jahr aus?
EQS-DD: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Oliver Burkhard, Allocation of 3,828 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in TKMS AG & Co. KGaA as part of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Deutsche Börse nach Zahlen auf 'Sector Perform'
21:39 Sanktionen: Lukoil will ausländische Beteiligungen loswerden
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Suss Microtec nach gesenkten Zielen auf 'Hold'
21:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordrally läuft - Hoffen auf Zollstreit-Ende
21:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordrally läuft - Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit
20:33 Trump äußert sich nach Streit wieder positiv über Musk
20:22 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse verdient überraschend viel - Jahresziele bestätigt
20:19 Devisen: Euro steigt im US-Handel auf Tageshoch
20:59 SAP-Aktie im Plus: Jefferies belässt Einstufung auf 'Buy'
20:00 Nordex blickt nach gutem Quartal optimistischer auf Jahresgewinn